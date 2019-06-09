Frese, John Jack Frederick 89, of Webster Groves, made his journey safely home to his redeemer Wednesday, June 5, 2019. He was preceded by wives Erline (Happel) and Marguerite (Berg) and sister Virginia (Svoboda). Leaves son John (Melody) Frese, Jr. and grandchildren Samantha, Cordelia and Isaac, and step-children Michael (Lisa) Andrews, Dave (Brenda) Andrews, Daniel Andrews, Susan (Jeff) Nelson and Lisa (Jason) Andrews-Kaminsky. Jack served in the Air Force and was an engineer at AT&T for over 40 years. A devoted father and grandfather and committed volunteer, Jack greeted each chapter of his life with an open mind, a generous heart and a smile. Services: Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Webster Groves, 10 a.m., Friday, June 14. Donations to the Society of Mary https://www.marianist.com/India-Africa.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 9, 2019