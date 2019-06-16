Litzsinger, John Frederick born April 18, 1936, passed away into the arms of Jesus Christ on June 10, 2019. Dear son to the late John Milton and Irene Sophie (nee Theiss) Litzsinger. Dear father of Christel Patrice Litzsinger and Johna Nicole Trawick (nee Litzsinger) (Alan). Beloved significant companion for 35+ years to Margaret Peggy Noble; proud grandfather of Michael John Trawick; dear father and grandfather figure to Kim (Derek) Baum, Brian, Lauren and George Baum; dear brother of the late Kathryn Ziegler (Charles), Elizabeth (Reeves) Dell, Eileen (Don) Dell, Milton Bud (Sandra survives) Litzsinger. Dear uncle, cousin and friend to many. Owner/Grounds Operator of Mount Hope Cemetery and Mausoleum Company. Member of Fenton Masonic Lodge and of Bethesda Evangelical Church. Served in the United States Coast Guard. Services: Visitation at Hoffmeister South County Chapel, 1515 Lemay Ferry Road, on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. 5:00 p.m. Funeral service will be conducted at Bethesda Evangelical Church, 85 Lemay Gardens Drive, 63125 on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Private entombment for the immediate family at Mount Hope Cemetery and Mausoleum to follow. Donations can be made to the or Bethesda Evangelical Church.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 16, 2019