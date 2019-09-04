|
Hallums, John Fyke
age 96, passed away, Friday, August 30, 2019. Graduate of Washington University and World War II Naval officer and Pilot. Father of John Scott (Sara Burton) Hallums, Lisa Anne (Juan) Bertolino and Lance Fyke (Tonia) Hallums; grandfather of Michael, Alex, Allison, Madeline and Katherine Hallums. Lifelong partner of Jean Carlson.
Owner/Operator of Chrysler/Plymouth West for 55 years and former Kirkwood Motors.
Services: Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Sunday, September 8 from 1-3 p.m. Private burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Third Baptist Church of St. Louis; 620 N Grand Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63103. Friends may sign the family's online guest book at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 4, 2019