St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Resources
More Obituaries for John Vorbeck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John G. "Jack" Vorbeck

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John G. "Jack" Vorbeck Obituary
Vorbeck, John G. Jack fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sunday, April 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Lois Vorbeck (nee Bradley); loving father of Denise (Jeff) Soebbing, Glenda (Geno) Iberg, Donna (Kurt) Tuegel and John T. (Elizabeth) Vorbeck; adoring grandfather of Courtney, Joseph, Candice, Danielle and Dylan; our dearest uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many, especially all the children at Crestwood Elementary and St. Elizabeth of Hungary. John was a lover of all animals, big or small. He was also a very proud veteran of the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy. He served bravely in WWII and Korean War. Services: Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Providence Catholic Church on Wednesday, April 17 at 11 a.m. Interment at J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Humane Society of Missouri or appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now