Vorbeck, John G. Jack fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sunday, April 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Lois Vorbeck (nee Bradley); loving father of Denise (Jeff) Soebbing, Glenda (Geno) Iberg, Donna (Kurt) Tuegel and John T. (Elizabeth) Vorbeck; adoring grandfather of Courtney, Joseph, Candice, Danielle and Dylan; our dearest uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many, especially all the children at Crestwood Elementary and St. Elizabeth of Hungary. John was a lover of all animals, big or small. He was also a very proud veteran of the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy. He served bravely in WWII and Korean War. Services: Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Providence Catholic Church on Wednesday, April 17 at 11 a.m. Interment at J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Humane Society of Missouri or appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 16, 2019