Wosman, John G. 64, baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection on February 21, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents, Adrian and Mary Wosman (nee Vollmer), brothers Michael and Rev. Richard Wosman S.M. and father-in-law Richard Antrobus. Devoted husband of 42 years to Kathy Wosman (nee Antrobus); proud father of Kari (Ben) Knol and Jeff (Liz); loving Papa of Madeline, John, Cosette, Clark and Tucker; loving son-in-law of Marilyn Antrobus; brother of Mary Frances (Tom) Saranita, Jim (Brenda), Pat Clary (Dan Fisher), Sue (Mike) Schwent; brotherin-law of Rick (Sue), Greg, Peggy (Rodger), Jeanie (Fred), Mark (Denise), Susie (Ty), Mike (Jana); uncle, great-uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. John was a 1972 graduate of Augustinian Academy and a 1976 graduate of Quincy College where he met the love of his life. He worked at and subsequently owned Diesel Fuel Injection Service, Inc. He recently retired after 47 years of dedication to his business, employees and customers. John was an active member of St. Catherine Laboure parish. He was an instrument of peace, a model of integrity and a true friend to many. John's generous heart, unwavering faith, and love of his family were evident to all who knew him. Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, 2-6 p.m., Sunday, February 24, 2019. Funeral Mass at St. Catherine Laboure 11 a.m., Monday, February 25, 2019. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses or donations may be made to the Cor Jesu Endowment Fund or St. John Vianney High School Scholarship Fund. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019