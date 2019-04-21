Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John "Jack" Galmiche III. View Sign

Galmiche, John Jack III passed away peacefully on April 16, 2019 in St. Louis, Missouri. Jack is survived by the love of his life, Rosemary, celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary this year. Jack leaves a loving legacy of four children and seven grandchildren. Jack was a life force for community engagement. He was a professional athlete, technology entrepreneur, sports executive, and public media cornerstone. As a native St. Louisan, Jack was a member of the SLU Billiken Hall of Fame, where he was part of two NCAA national championship teams. He played professional soccer for the St. Louis Stars. Jack went on to hold leadership positions at the St. Louis Blues and United States Football League. Jack spent more than 20 years in Portland, Oregon. He started and led two companies: Interactive Television and Broadcast Interactive. Jack eventually took the position of Chief Operating Officer at Oregon Public Broadcasting. Jack became a national leader in public media. He was the vice-chair of the PBS Board of Directors, current vice chair of Webster University Board of Trustees, chairman of the American Public Television, and, for the past thirteen years, the proud CEO of St. Louis' Nine Network of Public Media. And, his most coveted title¢$ºCo-Director, 'Cousins Camp' for his grandchildren. Jack is survived by his three daughters and spouses: Christina and Matt Sliwa, Jennifer and John Adams, Abigail and Brian Johnson. And, his son and his spouse, Maria and John Galmiche. His grandchildren: Olivia, Matthew, Tucker, Garrett, Griffin, Teddy, Frank. His brothers and spouses: Jeff and Duanne Galmiche, Jay and Teril Galmiche. Services: Viewing - Bopp Funeral Home-Kirkwood (April 22, 3pm-7pm). Funeral Mass - St. Francis Xavier College Church (April 23, 4pm). Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to The Nine Network of Public Media in honor of Jack Galmiche.

Galmiche, John Jack III passed away peacefully on April 16, 2019 in St. Louis, Missouri. Jack is survived by the love of his life, Rosemary, celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary this year. Jack leaves a loving legacy of four children and seven grandchildren. Jack was a life force for community engagement. He was a professional athlete, technology entrepreneur, sports executive, and public media cornerstone. As a native St. Louisan, Jack was a member of the SLU Billiken Hall of Fame, where he was part of two NCAA national championship teams. He played professional soccer for the St. Louis Stars. Jack went on to hold leadership positions at the St. Louis Blues and United States Football League. Jack spent more than 20 years in Portland, Oregon. He started and led two companies: Interactive Television and Broadcast Interactive. Jack eventually took the position of Chief Operating Officer at Oregon Public Broadcasting. Jack became a national leader in public media. He was the vice-chair of the PBS Board of Directors, current vice chair of Webster University Board of Trustees, chairman of the American Public Television, and, for the past thirteen years, the proud CEO of St. Louis' Nine Network of Public Media. And, his most coveted title¢$ºCo-Director, 'Cousins Camp' for his grandchildren. Jack is survived by his three daughters and spouses: Christina and Matt Sliwa, Jennifer and John Adams, Abigail and Brian Johnson. And, his son and his spouse, Maria and John Galmiche. His grandchildren: Olivia, Matthew, Tucker, Garrett, Griffin, Teddy, Frank. His brothers and spouses: Jeff and Duanne Galmiche, Jay and Teril Galmiche. Services: Viewing - Bopp Funeral Home-Kirkwood (April 22, 3pm-7pm). Funeral Mass - St. Francis Xavier College Church (April 23, 4pm). Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to The Nine Network of Public Media in honor of Jack Galmiche. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close