Brawley, Jr., John Glen

John Glen Brawley, Jr. died peacefully in his Eureka home on July 6, 2020. His death coincided with the appearance of the comet NEOWISE, the brightest comet seen in decades. John Glen was born on November 13, 1946, in St. Louis, and lived his entire life in Missouri, except for a short stint working for TWA in Los Angeles and two years in the Army, stationed on the DMZ in South Korea. John is survived by his two daughters: Jessica Renee Brawley and Jami Anne Brawley; four grandchildren: Alice Smith, Aria Ottinger, Jude Ottinger, and Tristan Predeau; two sisters: Jane Brawley Terry and Julia Orlando Brawley; and nieces and nephews: Joe Terry, Merryl Terry, Michael Orlando and John Orlando. John Glen was an inventor and discoverer in science. He dedicated his life to the pursuit of knowledge. "The Universe is a spherically compressed subinfinite set of dimensionless, noncoalesceable points; a Network of primarily Vertex Order Twelve. " --jb

Learn about John's life and work by searching "tetrahedraverse" on YouTube. His life and work will never be forgotten.

Services: A celebration of John's life will be held once it is safe to resume in person gatherings.