1/1
John Glen Brawley Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Brawley, Jr., John Glen

John Glen Brawley, Jr. died peacefully in his Eureka home on July 6, 2020. His death coincided with the appearance of the comet NEOWISE, the brightest comet seen in decades. John Glen was born on November 13, 1946, in St. Louis, and lived his entire life in Missouri, except for a short stint working for TWA in Los Angeles and two years in the Army, stationed on the DMZ in South Korea. John is survived by his two daughters: Jessica Renee Brawley and Jami Anne Brawley; four grandchildren: Alice Smith, Aria Ottinger, Jude Ottinger, and Tristan Predeau; two sisters: Jane Brawley Terry and Julia Orlando Brawley; and nieces and nephews: Joe Terry, Merryl Terry, Michael Orlando and John Orlando. John Glen was an inventor and discoverer in science. He dedicated his life to the pursuit of knowledge. "The Universe is a spherically compressed subinfinite set of dimensionless, noncoalesceable points; a Network of primarily Vertex Order Twelve. " --jb

Learn about John's life and work by searching "tetrahedraverse" on YouTube. His life and work will never be forgotten.

Services: A celebration of John's life will be held once it is safe to resume in person gatherings.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved