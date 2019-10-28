St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Vogel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Guido Vogel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Guido Vogel Obituary

Vogel, John Guido

on Friday, October 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Ellen Vogel (nee Amend). Dear father of John (Melanie) Vogel and Sarah (Michael) Roche. Dear grandfather of Maria, John, Teresa, Henry, Mary Claire, and Helen Vogel; Nicholas, Megan, and Caroline Roche. Dear brother of the late Louis (the late Margherita) Vogel. Dear uncle, cousin, and friend to many.

Services: Funeral service will be Wednesday, October 30, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road in Kirkwood. Interment Bellerive Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the .

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BOPP CHAPEL
Download Now