Vogel, John Guido
on Friday, October 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Ellen Vogel (nee Amend). Dear father of John (Melanie) Vogel and Sarah (Michael) Roche. Dear grandfather of Maria, John, Teresa, Henry, Mary Claire, and Helen Vogel; Nicholas, Megan, and Caroline Roche. Dear brother of the late Louis (the late Margherita) Vogel. Dear uncle, cousin, and friend to many.
Services: Funeral service will be Wednesday, October 30, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road in Kirkwood. Interment Bellerive Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 28, 2019