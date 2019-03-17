St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Kleffner, John H. Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection Saturday, March 16, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Ethna Kleffner (nee Brady); loving father of Majella (Jack) Horn and Edward Kleffner; dear grandfather of Alex and Nicki Horn; our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, March 23, 9:30 a.m., with Mass celebrated at St. John Paul II (School Campus), 10 a.m. Interment St. Trinity Cemetery. Memorials contributions to appreciated. Visitation Friday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019
