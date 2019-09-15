|
Naive, John H.
On Friday September 13, 2019.
Beloved husband of the late Lena Naive (nee Gillman); dear father of Linda Kelly, Sandra (Mike) Callahan and the late Robert Naive; dear grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, dear brother of Frank (Pat) Naive and Dorothy (Dan) Heitmann.
John was a World War II veteran.
Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL 10151 Gravois Tuesday September 17, 12 noon. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 15, 2019