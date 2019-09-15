St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Naive
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John H. Naive

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John H. Naive Obituary

Naive, John H.

On Friday September 13, 2019.

Beloved husband of the late Lena Naive (nee Gillman); dear father of Linda Kelly, Sandra (Mike) Callahan and the late Robert Naive; dear grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, dear brother of Frank (Pat) Naive and Dorothy (Dan) Heitmann.

John was a World War II veteran.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL 10151 Gravois Tuesday September 17, 12 noon. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now