Reitz, John H. Jr.

John H. Reitz Jr, 80, of Webster Groves died peacefully April 1 after a brief fight with metastatic cancer.

Born in Maplewood, Mo, John was a 1957 graduate of Maplewood-Richmond Heights High School where he ran track, was a center in basketball and a tight end in football. He was awarded a football scholarship to the University of Florida. He later joined the US Air Force and served his country as an Airman 1st Class until March 1963. He had a career as a Volkswagen factory mechanic at Quality Motors and Plaza Motors until his retirement. He was a lifelong member of Christ Church, UCC of Maplewood and sang in the choir. He lived in Webster Groves for 55 years.

He was predeceased by his wife of 49 years, Mary Anne (Joller) Reitz and his parents, John H Reitz Sr and Annie A (Frerking) Reitz, and his beloved cat, Elwood.

Survivors include his son Leon Joseph Reitz, his sister Patricia A. Hackmeyer, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services: Visitation Thursday April 9, 2020 10:00 am at JAY B SMITH MAPLEWOOD CHAPEL, 7456 Manchester Rd, followed by graveside service 2:00 p.m. at Mt Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to in his honor. Tributes @jaybsmith.com