St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Resources
More Obituaries for John Remelius
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John H. "Jack" Remelius II

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John H. "Jack" Remelius II Obituary

Remelius, John "Jack" H. II

Monday, February 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Susan L. Remelius (nee Doss); dear father of John "JR" (Kristina) Remelius; dear son of John and the late Joan Remelius (nee Fahndrich); dear brother of Janet (Dimitri) Stefo, Jeff (Jeanne) and Jim Remelius; our dear nephew, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, February 27, 4-8 p.m., then taken to Valhalla Funeral Home (Belleville, IL) for visitation Friday, 11 a.m. until funeral service at 12 noon. Interment Green Mount Catholic Cemetery (Belleville, IL). Jack was an Eagle Scout, an avid traveler and loved baseball. Contributions to The appreciated.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now