Remelius, John "Jack" H. II
Monday, February 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Susan L. Remelius (nee Doss); dear father of John "JR" (Kristina) Remelius; dear son of John and the late Joan Remelius (nee Fahndrich); dear brother of Janet (Dimitri) Stefo, Jeff (Jeanne) and Jim Remelius; our dear nephew, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, February 27, 4-8 p.m., then taken to Valhalla Funeral Home (Belleville, IL) for visitation Friday, 11 a.m. until funeral service at 12 noon. Interment Green Mount Catholic Cemetery (Belleville, IL). Jack was an Eagle Scout, an avid traveler and loved baseball. Contributions to The appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2020