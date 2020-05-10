John Hochstatter
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hochstatter, John Passed away May 8, 2020. Leaves his wife Jerrylyn of 46 yrs. Dear father of Matthew & Bryant Hochstatter, Monica (Dan) Stubenrouch, Benetta Hochstatter, Kevin Hochstatter, Clarissa (Matthew) Thomas; cherished grandfather of Alyvia & Evelyn. Services: Funeral Tue., 5/12/20 10:00 a.m.. at JAY B. SMITH MAPLEWOOD CHAPEL 7456 Manchester Interment Resurrection Cemetery Vis. Mon., 5-7 p.m.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Funeral
10:00 AM
Jay B. Smith Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jay B. Smith Funeral Homes
7456 Manchester Rd
Maplewood, MO 63143
(314) 781-1115
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved