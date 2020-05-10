Hochstatter, John Passed away May 8, 2020. Leaves his wife Jerrylyn of 46 yrs. Dear father of Matthew & Bryant Hochstatter, Monica (Dan) Stubenrouch, Benetta Hochstatter, Kevin Hochstatter, Clarissa (Matthew) Thomas; cherished grandfather of Alyvia & Evelyn. Services: Funeral Tue., 5/12/20 10:00 a.m.. at JAY B. SMITH MAPLEWOOD CHAPEL 7456 Manchester Interment Resurrection Cemetery Vis. Mon., 5-7 p.m.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 10, 2020.