Forsythe, John Hugh Called home to the Heavenly Father on Friday, February 15, 2019. Best friend and beloved husband of Dolores (Herman) Forsythe and dear brother of Ronald Forsythe (deceased) (Marilyn), Jeanette Kellerman (Merle (deceased)) and Hugh Forsythe (Judith). Dear brotherin-law of Donald Herman (Olivia), Paul Herman (Kathleen), and Richard Herman (Michael). Loving father of Kathi Robinson (Perry), Karen Schmitz (Michael), Linda LaBiosa (Edward), John H. Forsythe Jr. (deceased), and David Forsythe (Patty). Dear grandfather of Tia (Jeff) Harrison, John (Sara) Schmitz, Vincent Giannola, Eileen Giuliacci (Dan), Rachel Giannola, Rebekah Draper (William), Alex Forsythe (Melina), Zachary Forsythe, Benjamin Forsythe, and Nicholas Forsythe. Dear great-grandfather, uncle, great-uncle, cousin, and good friend to many. Retiree of Western Electric Company. Former Elder of St. Louis Bible Students Ecclesia. Services: Memorial Service Saturday, February 23, 2019, beginning at 1:00 pm at Prince of Peace United Church of Christ, 4966 Towne South Road, St. Louis, MO 63128. Refreshments will be provided after the service. John graciously donated his body to St. Louis University School of Medicine. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to a .
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Hugh Forsythe.
Prince of Peace Ucc
4966 Towne South Rd
St Louis, MO 63128
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2019