Catalano, John J. John J. Catalano, lifelong resident of St. Louis, MO, loving father, cherished brother, and friend to many, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2019. All who knew John will tell you that he was a gifted carpenter, hunter extraordinaire, and according to his brother Matt - a halfway decent fisherman. John was a life-loving, laugh-having, alwayssmiling friend to all, defined by his high tolerance for anything that made life fun. John leaves behind four sons, Nick (28), Tony (25), Jack (17), and Joey (15) who will miss him dearly but will strive to keep their eyes forward and futures bright despite losing their beacon. He is also survived by his five siblings Mark, Mary, Matt, Monica and Paul, who will do their best to carry on his light, love, amazing strength and humor. In his passing John asked simply and humorously that we let his infinite circle of friends know HE GONE! In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family humbly accepts monetary donations to the www.GoFundMe.com account Support Jack and Joey Catalano's Bright Future fund. Services: A celebration of life will be planned for mid-summer in St. Louis at a date to be determined. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

