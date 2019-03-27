Deutschmann, John J. of Summerville, SC, passed away peacefully Friday, March 22, 2019. Mr. Deutschmann was born October 17, 1947, in St. Louis, to Clarence J. and Nora (nee McCarthy) Deutschmann. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Mary Pat (nee Church); devoted father of Holly (Dan Courtright) Deutschmann and Meaghan (Jonathan) Domian; beloved grandfather of Nora and Caroline; dear brother of Catherine (the late James) Laughlin, George (Kathryn) Deutschmann, Robert (the late Joan) Deutschmann, William Deutschmann, Mary Ellen (Michael) Cobb, Richard (Barbara) Deutschmann, the late Rita Adler, the late Thomas (Connie) Deutschmann, Marilyn (Richard) Hogan, Michael (Patricia) Deutschmann, Joan (Bruce) Zbaren, Gregory (Sheilagh) Deutschmann and Susan (Matt) Wickenhauser; loved uncle, cousin and friend to many. Mr. Deutschmann had a love for all things retail, style and fashion, and worked for Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus and Ralph Lauren throughout his career. Upon his retirement, he and his wife relocated to Charleston where he spent the past four years living life to the fullest. He enjoyed gardening, golfing, traveling and playing with his grandchildren. Amongst family and friends, he will forever be remembered as the best dressed and life of the party. Services: Visitation will be held Thursday, March 28th at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road in Kirkwood, from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, March 29th, at St. Clement of Rome Catholic Church, 1510 Bopp Road in Des Peres at 10:30 a.m. Interment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery, immediately following the funeral Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The . Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary