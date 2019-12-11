St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Seven Holy Founders
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Seven Holy Founders
John J. "Jack" Dueker

Dueker, John J. 'Jack'

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Friday, December 6, 2019, at the age of 86. Beloved husband of Martha Dueker (nee Shocklee) for over 62 years; loving father of Sheila (Rick) Blume, John (Judy) Dueker, Suzie (Greg) Beachem, Joe (Jane) Dueker and Sarah (Brian) Pullin; adoring grandfather of Jennifer, Joseph, Richard, Sarah, Julia, Leo, Matt, Vivian, Abby, Tyler and the late Jack; our dearest brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Jack enlisted in the US Army during the Korean War and served his country with honor. He loved his family, God and country.

Services: Memorial visitation at Seven Holy Founders on Saturday, December 14, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until Mass time at 11:00 a.m. Jack gifted his body to St. Louis University School of Medicine. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Backstoppers or s appreciated. Kutis Affton Service.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 11, 2019
