Hughes, Reverend John Jay

An ordained priest for 66 years, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Dear brother of Dudley Hughes, Jane H. Gignoux and Linden Gaspar; our dear relative, friend and Brother in Religion.

Father Hughes had served as Vice Chancellor of the St. Louis Archdiocese, former Pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish in Arnold and St. Alban Roe Parish in Wildwood. He was then Archdiocesan Theological Consultant with residence at Christ The King Parish in University City.

Services: A private Funeral Mass for Father Hughes will be celebrated. Interment Calvary Cemetery.

