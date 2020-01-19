St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Bernadette Catholic Church
John J. Lewandowski

John J. Lewandowski Obituary

Lewandowski, John J.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Jane Lewandowski (Nee Repple); dear father of Nancy (David) Wright, Stephen (Heather), Paul (Mary Grace), Beth and Mark (Tanya) Lewandowski; our dear father-in-law, grandfather, great- grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

Services: Funeral Mass will be held at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, Tuesday, January 21, 10:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Catholic Charities appreciated. Kutis South County service.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 19, 2020
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
