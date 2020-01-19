|
Lewandowski, John J.
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Jane Lewandowski (Nee Repple); dear father of Nancy (David) Wright, Stephen (Heather), Paul (Mary Grace), Beth and Mark (Tanya) Lewandowski; our dear father-in-law, grandfather, great- grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
Services: Funeral Mass will be held at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, Tuesday, January 21, 10:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Catholic Charities appreciated. Kutis South County service.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 19, 2020