Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
12:15 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
John J. Meadows Obituary

Meadows, John J.

passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019. Beloved son of the late Irma and James Meadows Sr.; loving brother of James (Jewell) Meadows Jr., Ruth Robinson, Janet (Michael) Emmendorfer, Mary (Thomas) Heeley; dear uncle of John, Michael, Elizabeth, Walter, Donald, Michael, Angela, Jennifer and Jonathan; dear great-uncle, cousin, coworker and friend to many.

John worked for Flight Safety International in Shipping and Receiving. He served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War.

Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Monday, August 26, 12:15 p.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2019
