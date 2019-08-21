|
|
Meadows, John J.
passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019. Beloved son of the late Irma and James Meadows Sr.; loving brother of James (Jewell) Meadows Jr., Ruth Robinson, Janet (Michael) Emmendorfer, Mary (Thomas) Heeley; dear uncle of John, Michael, Elizabeth, Walter, Donald, Michael, Angela, Jennifer and Jonathan; dear great-uncle, cousin, coworker and friend to many.
John worked for Flight Safety International in Shipping and Receiving. He served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War.
Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Monday, August 26, 12:15 p.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2019