Ruprecht, John J. of Ellisville, Missouri, born March 6, 1930, died April 27, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife Ruth Ruprecht of 63 years. Survived by his four children: Ann Brown, Amy, David (Linda), and Sara Ruprecht; three grandchildren, Lisa (Michael) Veldman, Angela (Justin) Ohmie, and Michael Ruprecht; six great-grandchildren, Ruth, Anna, Jane, and Mara Ohmie and William and Matthew Veldman. Services: Celebration of John's life will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Manchester, Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church at 327 Woods Mill Road, Manchester, MO 63011 or to the .
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 5, 2019
