Schifko, John J.
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Saturday, October 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Helen Schifko (nee Webb) for over 64 years. Loving father of Linda (Greg) Fuchs, Kathy (Mike) Lankford, Stephen (Jill) and John Schifko; adoring grandfather of Laura Fuchs, Jennifer (Earl) Hodges, Kori (Evan) Paynic, Jesse Lankford, Lindsey, Steven (Carrie) and Leanne Schifko; dear brother of Robert (Mary) and the late Frank (surviving Marian) Schifko. Dear special lifelong family friend of Toni Berta; our dearest brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.
John and Helen were parishioners of St. George for over 59 years. John was an avid model airplane enthusiast and a member of the Thermaleers Club. He will be lovingly remembered and missed by all who knew him.
Services: Visitation at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (4980 Heege Rd. 63123) on Thursday, October 31 from 10 a.m. until Mass time at 11 a.m. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Masses preferred or contributions to appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 29, 2019