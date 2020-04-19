Van Gels, John J. Beloved husband, father and grandfather, and loved by many, passed away April 12, 2020 surrounded by his family. John was a retired Boeing Company Executive, pivotal figure in the Aerospace world and St. Louis Community advocated. John was well respected throughout the Aerospace and Manufacturing community for his tireless work ethic and ability to drive success into all his endeavors. John will truly be missed by all. Survivors include, two sons: Christopher (Kimberly) Van Gels and Richard (Lynne) Van Gels; thirteen grandchildren: Nicolle, Lattina, Ashley, Trinity, Trent, Wolfgang, Kaylin, Rylan, Collyn, Nolan, Gracelyn, Brooklyn, Addilyn Van Gels, and John Plys; one sister: Marilyn Collier; one brother: Donald (Susan) Van Gels. He was preceded in death by his parents: William and Eileen (nee Duvall) Van Gels; his beloved wife of 58 years, Ina (nee Dominick); one son: James Van Gels. Services were held at Bellerive Garden's Cemetery. A Celebration of his life will be held at a future date. Any memorial contributions may be made to The St. Louis Area Foodbank. www.valhallafunerals.net
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020.