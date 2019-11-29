St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
John Jacob Schneider

Schneider, John Jacob "Jake"

Passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Beloved husband of 54 years to Paula Schneider; loving father of Gretchen (Petros) Iakovidis and Amy Hunn; dearest grandfather of Kostandina "Alex", Jacob, Kassiani "Kasey", and Brennen; dear great-grandfather to Ellie; dear brother of Mary Carol (Charles) Klein; dear uncle, great uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Monday, December 2, 12:00 PM. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the James Foundation in John's name. Visitation Sunday, 4:00 – 7:00 PM.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2019
