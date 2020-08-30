Heuermann, John Joseph "Jack", Sr.

born April 19, 1939 to Louis and Elsa Heuermann. Died August 27, 2020 in St. Charles, MO. John, husband of Sharon Turnbaugh Heuermann, married January 9, 1965. Loving father of John (Roberta)

Heuermann, Jr., Laura (David) Heuermann-Lundberg, Tim

Heuermann. Grandfather of

Jeremy, Nicholle, and Kyle Heuermann, Matthew and Cameron Lundberg, Annalise Heuermann. Great-grandfather of Peyton, Gracelyn, and Wyatt Heuermann. Siblings Dorothy West, Robert, Larry, and Fred. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Marty.

John worked for Hussmann Refrigeration for 45 years, His 18-year retirement was spent golfing, traveling, attending grandchildren's sporting and musical events, and volunteering at Sts. Jochim and Ann food pantry.

John was the loving foundation of the Heuermann family and member of the Turnbaugh clan. He was dearly loved and will be dearly missed by all who knew him, he will always be in our hearts.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no services at this time. The family is planning a memorial golf tournament in August of 2021 in John's honor.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the memorial golf tournament, FISH Food Pantry, 1150 Cave Spring Estate Drive, St. Peters, MO, 63376, or Sts. Jochim and Ann Food Pantry, 4116 McClay Road, St. Charles, 63304