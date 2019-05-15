Kinealy, John Joseph III, Jack Fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Sat., May 11, 2019. Jack was born March 17, 1945 in St. Louis, Missouri and the beloved son of (late) John J. Kinealy, Jr. and (late) Mary Ann (nee Stock) Kinealy. He is survived by his love and caregiver, Janice Wander, her sons Nathan (Amanda) Wander, granddaughter Molly June and baby boy due in July, (late) Alex Wander; beloved sisters and brothers-in-law, Marilynn (late) Jack McGuire, Kathleen (Philip) Chronister, Patricia (Chip) Crawford; loving Uncle to (late) John D. McGuire, Matt (Emily) McGuire, Kevin (Christy) McGuire, Megan (Jacob) Seaton, Lauren (Jared) Poeppe, Bret Crawford and Brendan Crawford; loving great uncle; friend to his former wife Valerie and father to their foster son (late) Kevin Goins; proud Godfather, beloved nephew, cousin and friend to many. Jack attended St. Louis University in 1964. Highlights of Jack's soccer career include playing on Pan-American soccer team in 1967, U.S. Olympic soccer team in 1968, professionally with St. Louis Stars in 1968-69 and inducted into the St. Louis Soccer Hall of Fame in 1998. Following multiple successful entrepreneurial endeavors in sales, marketing and real estate, Jack retired from AT&T in 2016 after 30 years as a director. He served on the Board of the Children's Movement of Florida, Corporate Advisory Board for Loyola University of New Orleans and Board of . Jack's generosity and kindness was endless. His final gift was donating his brain to The Legacy Program at Washington University School of Medicine. Services: Visitation Sunday, May 19, 4-7pm at Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, MO 63141. Funeral Mass Monday, May 20, 9:30am at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, 2618 S. Brentwood Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63144. Interment Calvary Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jack may be made to Siteman Cancer Center Development Office-Glioblastoma Research, 7425 Forsyth Blvd., CB 1204, St. Louis, MO 63105. We welcome family and friends to sign the online guest book at: Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home,www.osfuneralhomes.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 15, 2019