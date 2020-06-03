Reed, John Joseph 90, passed into glory May 28, 2020 with his children and his current wife Eileen by his side. John is in Heaven now with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, having been preceded there by Joann, his wife of 50 years. Survived by current wife, Eileen; his 5 children, Joe/Sara, Janet/Paul, Jackie/Donna, Joyce/Marc, and Jim. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren (9 each) were also a constant blessing. Eileen's children, Brian/Pam, Carol, & iane/Steve, showed John great affection and love. Born in NYC in 1930, John led a life worthy of note and made countless friends by telling jokes and amazing stories (some of which were true). John's family would love to share his Jokes, Stories, & Pictures with you at Legacy.com. Please look there and on Facebook for ways to contact the family & share your memories of John J. Reed.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 3, 2020.