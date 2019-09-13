Nolan, John Kennedy

71, passed away at his home in Onekama, Michigan, on Aug. 14, 2019.

The son of Francis J. Nolan Sr. and Lucille Kennedy Nolan, John was born in St. Louis on Aug. 12, 1948. He attended Our Lady of Good Counsel School, Rosary High School and Florissant Valley Community College before moving to Michigan. John later moved to Alaska, settling in the Anchorage area with his wife, Michelle Marie Dovico Nolan. Michelle passed away in 2016 at their home in Onekama.

John loved the outdoors from the time he could hold a fishing pole. As a young teenager, he built a hydroplane in the basement in St. Louis, so he could speed across Lake Kalamazoo on vacations in Michigan; and as a young man, he successfully pursued a career as a pilot in Alaska, flying worldwide. Fishing, hunting, boating and flying in rural Michigan and in the Alaskan wilderness were favorite pursuits.

John is survived by his brother, Francis J. Nolan; sisters Mary Lou Nolan (Alan Sunkel); Judith Heverin (Ned); Janice Larkin (Ron), and many nieces and nephews. Longtime friends include John St. Andre, Gene Overton, Charles Meyer and Mark Haywood. Brooke McIsaac and her family were kind and caring friends to both Michelle and John.

John requested there be no memorial service. Donations in his name can be sent to the Great Lakes Foundation, (c/o Great Lakes Cruising Club, Suite 202, 405 Water St., Port Huron, MI 48060-5469) or Catholic Charities Western Michigan (806 Hastings St. Suite R, Traverse City, MI 49686).

