John L. Kelly

Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - CREVE COEUR
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO
63141
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Monica Church
Kelly, John L. Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, Wed., July 31, 2019. Beloved husband of Noreen Kelly (nee Lane); dear father and father-in-law of Tom Kelly, Jim (Julianna) Kelly, Bridget (John) O'Malley, Katie (Ian) Caso, Colleen (Chris) Mackey and Michael (Missy) Kelly; dear grandfather of Meghan, Andrew, Sarah, Thomas, Abby, Paul, John, Patrick, Riley, Graham, Maura, Catherine and Hannah; dear brother of the late Katy (Don) Grunz and Margaret (Dan) O'Brien; dear brother-in-law of Michael (Julie) Lane, Denny (Julie Claire) Lane, Julie (Ken) Childress and Mary Lane; our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin, friend and proud Irishman. Sure N' Begorrah! Services: Funeral from the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Mon., Aug. 5, 9:30 a.m. to St. Monica Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Visitation from 4-8 p.m. Friday. Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 1, 2019
