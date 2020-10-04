Meile, John L.

age 64, of Benton, IL, born on July 27, 1956 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at his residence.

John retired as a mortgage banker from Guild Mortgage, Chase Manhattan Bank in Swansea, IL. He was the president of the Parrot Head Club for 8 years (Jimmy Buffet).

He was a lifelong sports fan. Wherever he went, music was sure to follow, the eternal DJ and life of the party. He left an unforgettable impression on everyone who met him.

He was preceded in death by parents, Richard 'Dick' and Wilma Jean, nee Tolar, Meile.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Meile, nee Mace; and his children, Maxwell Louis Meile and Clayton Richard Mace; his brother, Richard (Lisa) Meile, Jr.; and his former wives Mary Meile and Joyce Mueller.

Services: Memorial visitation will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society. Condolences may be made to the family at:

www.kasslyfuneral.com.