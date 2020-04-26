Schudel, John L. passed away April 23, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Lake St. Louis, MO. He was born on March 26, 1940 in Decatur, IL to Frederick Stiehle Schudel and Helen Ruth (Chodat) Schudel. John earned his bachelor's degree at St. Joseph's in Rensselaer, IN and his master's degree at the University of Illinois. John moved to St. Louis when he took a job at McDonnell Aircraft. In St. Louis, John met Mary Margaret Ederer who he married in1971. John succeeded as an engineer at McDonnell Douglas for 36 years. He loved his family, his Catholic faith, the St. Louis Cardinals, the St. Louis Blues, travelling, and camping. John was known well by family and friends as a gentle, kind-hearted man with a witty sense of humor. John was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Fred Schudel, Jr. He is survived by his wife and their three children: Nick (Kat Sparks) Schudel, Mike (Jennifer) Schudel, and Laura (Kevin) Reiland. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, and two step-great grandchildren. John also leaves a sister-in-law, two nephews, and one niece. Services: Funeral Services are private due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date. The funeral website will be updated when a date and time is confirmed. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020.