Laura, Mike and Nick. Our family mourns with yours. Soon we with become one. Paul and I already think of you as family. We love Mary and John. Since Mary and I are nurses we had that bond immediately. It was very obvious the love they had for each other. Our hearts are heavy with yours. John will be missed by been. We will be with your family as you grieve his loss. May the Lord shelter all of us during the days and months to come. We will be with Mary too during this most difficult time. Our prayers for his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. We love you all

Paul and Donna Ragsdale

Family