John L. Schudel
1940 - 2020
Schudel, John L. passed away April 23, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Lake St. Louis, MO. He was born on March 26, 1940 in Decatur, IL to Frederick Stiehle Schudel and Helen Ruth (Chodat) Schudel. John earned his bachelor's degree at St. Joseph's in Rensselaer, IN and his master's degree at the University of Illinois. John moved to St. Louis when he took a job at McDonnell Aircraft. In St. Louis, John met Mary Margaret Ederer who he married in1971. John succeeded as an engineer at McDonnell Douglas for 36 years. He loved his family, his Catholic faith, the St. Louis Cardinals, the St. Louis Blues, travelling, and camping. John was known well by family and friends as a gentle, kind-hearted man with a witty sense of humor. John was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Fred Schudel, Jr. He is survived by his wife and their three children: Nick (Kat Sparks) Schudel, Mike (Jennifer) Schudel, and Laura (Kevin) Reiland. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, and two step-great grandchildren. John also leaves a sister-in-law, two nephews, and one niece. Services: Funeral Services are private due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date. The funeral website will be updated when a date and time is confirmed. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Our prayers are for you Mary and your family at this very difficult time. Your family and your faith will be such comfort.
Carolyn Golden
Friend
Sending my sympathy to you, Mary, and your family at your time of loss. Hope you find comfort in the love and support of family and friends. My prayers continue for John and all of you.
Pat Arconati
Friend
Im so sorry for your loss. I remember Mr. Schudel as always having a warm smile and a few soft kind words when I came over as a child. I know he will be missed.
Matthew Emht
Friend
We are deeply sorry for the loss of John to Mary Margaret and the Schudel family. John and Mary Margaret are good neighbors and also good friends from the Catholic Alumni Club. John will be missed by all that knew him.
Frank and Muff Paulik
Friend
I'm so sorry for your loss and he will
be missed
Patricia and Arlene Klostermann
Arlene Klostermann
Friend
My deepest sympathy to you, Mary, and your family at this very sad time. It is worst I am sure that you cannot have others around you to share in your grief and relive old memories. My prayers are with you and I hope I can tell you personally how sorry I am.
Mary Ann Silhavy
Friend
MM, thinking of you and the family. Sorry for your loss. I wish I could be there with you. John was such a pleasure to know I could see how much he loved you and the family.
Prayers for all of you.
Love you, Sharon.
Sharon Murray Johnson
Friend
Much love . heartfelt sympathy, and warm (virtual) hugs to a wonderful family. We know this faith filled man is in the arms of Jesus and his mind and body are at peace.
GIFT Mayer
Friend
Chuck and I never had the pleasure of meeting John and Mary but we know his son Nick and realize, through Nick, what a wonderful man John was because of the way Nick spoke of him and cared for him. Our condolences and prayers go out to all of the family during your time of sorrow. Rejoicing that John is now celebrating his new life with his heavenly Father.
Shirley Carr
Prayers for his family....he must have been a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. Mary Margaret was a childhood friend and I especially pray for her.
Debbie Swindle-Littles
Friend
Our deepest sympathy to the family. john, your smile & demeanor expressed your gentle ways. Your caring & kindness exhibited your love. Your inquisitiveness showed your desire for knowledge. Your passion was seen in your love for God. You will be missed, but not forgotten.
Chris & Joe Fleagle
Friend
John and Mary and their kids have been friends for over 40 years. John was so kind and was always willing to help out when friends or family needed help.
He loved his wife Mary and his family.
Our lives were better because the Schudels were our friends.
John will be missed.

Karen Frost and family
Karen Frost
Friend
Laura, Mike and Nick. Our family mourns with yours. Soon we with become one. Paul and I already think of you as family. We love Mary and John. Since Mary and I are nurses we had that bond immediately. It was very obvious the love they had for each other. Our hearts are heavy with yours. John will be missed by been. We will be with your family as you grieve his loss. May the Lord shelter all of us during the days and months to come. We will be with Mary too during this most difficult time. Our prayers for his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. We love you all
Paul and Donna Ragsdale
Family
My sympathy to Mary and all of her family. John was such a gentle person. Always enjoyed talking to him and his sense of humor. He will be missed.
Elizabeth Fiske
Friend

Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Mary ann Berardino
Friend
Our thoughts are of you, John, and with you, Mary and Family ...
Barbara and Arnold Schudel
Friend
So very sorry to hear about John's passing. This is such a trying time. I hope memories of friends and family bring comfort.
Teddi Fishman
So sorry to hear of John's passing. Heart felt condolences to my cousin Mary Margaret and her wonderful family.
Bob Ederer
Bob Ederer
Family
I met John when he and Mary Margret joined a group of friends getting together one friday evening here in Doniphan, he was a hoot and very nice to all of us who he had no idea who we were but MM knew us all , spent a whole evening going back to school days, Could not have ask for a nicer gentleman.
Pat Spencer Aldridge
Friend
My most sincere condolences to your family and especially Mary Margaret, my friend for almost 60 years. My heart breaks for your amazing family. Hugs and prayers. Donna Litherland
Donna Litherland
Friend
Our deepest condolences to you, and to all Johns family.
Don and Judy Ederer
Family
Myron and I are so sorry to hear about Johns death. We knew John and Mary through the Catholic Alumni Club and had so many good times together. He will missed by all that knew him. Myron and Eileen Reese
Myron and Eileen Reese
Friend
Met John one time and felt very comfortable around him. Blessings to Mary Margaret & the surviving Family.
Linfa Teson
Acquaintance
We were lucky to have met and spent some time with John and Mary. Our prayers are with you, Mary and family in your loss.
Sincerely, Dave and Lisa
Dave Lindstrom
Friend
We are so sorry to hear of John's passing. We're thinking of your family and sending prayers at this difficult time.
Grace Long
Friend
John, youll make a wonderful angel. We were so sorry to hear of your passing. Rest In Peace.
Gene & Anita Darnell
Friend
I am so very sorry for your loss. Im keeping you all in my prayers
Mary Fagan Benne
A great man whos legacy will live on through his children and grandchildren my thoughts and prayers are with you all
Matt Horwitz
Friend
We are so sorry for the loss of your father. Please accept our condolences and let us know if theres anything we can do to help during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your loved ones.
Mike & Sherry Bye
Friend
