Shaw, John Lawrence "Larry"

was born May 16, 1925 in Leeper, Missouri to James and Ollie (Goodson) Shaw. Lawrence gave his life to Jesus Christ at an early age and remained faithful to his Lord unto death. He served many years in the local Southern Baptist Church and was integral in the history of First Baptist Church of Fenton, First Baptist Church of Murphy and Vandover Baptist Church, all in the Fenton area.

At age 17 he joined the United States Navy and served during World War II. After faithful service to his country, he returned home and spent the majority of his life as a barber and the owner of "Larry's Barber Shop" of Fenton, MO.

On September 21, 1946 he was united in marriage to Bobbie Lee Gray. To this union 4 children were born. Lawrence departed this life on December 5, 2019 at the age of 94 years, 6 months and 18 days. He leaves behind his wife Bobbie Lee of 73 years. His children, Sharon Harmon, John II (Jennifer) Shaw, Kenneth (Annette) Shaw, and 8 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. One sister Mildred (Wes) Shaw DeProw, a sister- in- law Lois Shaw and a brother-in-law Bruce Gray and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

Proceeding him in death were his parents, James and Ollie Shaw, a baby daughter Marjorie Ann, 5 brothers, and 2 sisters.

Donations can be made to , , and BackStoppers in lieu of flowers.

Services: Visitation Monday, December 16, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at CHAPEL HILL MORTUARY, 6300 Highway 30, Cedar Hill, MO. Service Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Chapel Hill Mortuary. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.