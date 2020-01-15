Daegele, John LeRoy

John LeRoy (Roy) Daegele passed away peacefully on January 9th, 2020, just shy of his 92nd birthday. Loving husband of 65 years to Marilyn (Buck). Beloved father to Joan Hirst, Carol Arburua (Martin), Elizabeth Estes (David), John Daegele (Diane), and James Christian Daegele. Beloved grandfather to Michael Hirst, Rachel Handing (Dan), Ben Cox (Ina), Maggie Tselikis (Jim), Alexander Brockman (Cat), Olivia Danner (Steven), Nicholas Daegele (Kim), Monica Daegele and Anthony Daegele. Great Grandfather to Roslyn, Kennedy, River John, Esmeralda, Colton, Elsie and Evie. Son to the late John Christian and Ethel Daegele, and brother to the late Richard Daegele. Roy enlisted in the US Navy after graduating from Kirkwood High School, successfully passed mandatory testing for Naval Aviator training eligibility, and was on his way to US Navy flight school when WW II ended. As a US Navy veteran who loved his country, Roy returned to St. Louis and earned his bachelor's degree in industrial engineering from Washington University on the GI Bill. He retired after a long and successful career in the St. Louis offices of MCC Powers (formerly Powers Regulator Company). He was passionate about golf, achieving three holes-in-one, and an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan. No doubt Roy's affinity for cookies of all varieties, chocolate candy assortments, a good joke and his daily 5:00 p.m. Manhattan carried him throughout his years and nourished his quick wit and humorous disposition. Roy will continue to be loved and greatly missed by all who knew him.

In one final act of selflessness, Roy donated his body to St. Louis University School of Medicine.

Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Incarnate Word Catholic Church, 13416 Olive Blvd., Chesterfield, MO on Saturday, Jan. 18th, at 11:00 a.m..

In lieu of flowers, send donations to the (heart.org)