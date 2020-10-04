Niemann, John Lester

John Lester Niemann, 73, died on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 in Denver, CO after a short battle with cancer.

Dear father of John Joseph (Samantha) and Corine; dear grandfather of Elias; dear son of the late Lester Albert and Bride Mary (nee Roddy) Niemann; dear brother to Joseph (Peg) and James Niemann of St. Louis; dear uncle, great-uncle and friend.

John leaves behind a legacy of kindness, generosity and devotion to family. His love touched family, friends, and his city of Denver, particularly through his commitment to immigrant communities and healthcare.