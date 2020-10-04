1/1
John Lester Niemann
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Niemann, John Lester

John Lester Niemann, 73, died on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 in Denver, CO after a short battle with cancer.

Dear father of John Joseph (Samantha) and Corine; dear grandfather of Elias; dear son of the late Lester Albert and Bride Mary (nee Roddy) Niemann; dear brother to Joseph (Peg) and James Niemann of St. Louis; dear uncle, great-uncle and friend.

John leaves behind a legacy of kindness, generosity and devotion to family. His love touched family, friends, and his city of Denver, particularly through his commitment to immigrant communities and healthcare.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved