Lopez, John
Saturday, November 16, 2019.
Beloved husband of Vera Lopez (nee Rudoff); dearest father of the late Jayne Lopez; dear brother of the late Esther Calcaterra; dear brother-in-law of the late Paul and Mary Rudoff; dear uncle of Mark (Melinda) Rudoff, Linda (Robert) Ballard and Charles (Carol) Calcaterra; dear great-uncle of Macie Rudoff, Michael (Claire) Rudoff, Christopher (Yoko Matsuno) Baker, Erica Ballard, Jacquelyn Ballard and Carlin Calcaterra; dear friend of Kerry, Karen, Kristopher and Kristina Swanson.
Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Sunday, November 24, 4-8 p.m. and on Monday, 9 a.m. until funeral service at 10 a.m. Entombment Mt. Hope Mausoleum. The family requests in lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Louis ARC Inc. (1177 N. Warson Rd. 63132), www.slarc.org or to the .
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 19, 2019