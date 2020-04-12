John Louis Sigmund

Sigmund, John Louis

75, Jack was born in O'Fallon, Missouri November 7, 1944. He was a veteran of The U.S. Army and owned a Brake Manufacturing Company in O'Fallon until he retired. Jack fought a good fight and passed away peacefully April 6, 2020 in his home in St. Albans, Missouri. He will be missed immensely and is survived by his wife of 28 years, Leslie; his son Steve and daughter-in-law Marci of Creve Coeur, Missouri; Grandson COLE of Indianapolis, Indiana. Memorial donations to s and ASPCA
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2020
