Lum, John Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the age of 94. John was born on January 24, 1925. He was inducted into the U.S. Army Air Corps, 1943 -1945. He graduated from Washington University in 1950, the same year he married Helen Haw. John was a mechanical engineer with Shure Richardson and Gross Engineering. He served on Ferguson Plan Commission, president of the Kiwanis, ran youth sports leagues and a leading member of Immanuel UCC. In 2002, he was Ferguson's Citizen of the Year. John was preceded in death by his wife Helen, son Gary. Surviving are his siblings, Rose Char, Helen Belz, Emmett Lum, Nancy O'Connor; his children Barbara Lum, Beverly Lum, Philip, (Denora) Lum, their children Johnathan, Deborah and George; Joan, (Barton) Moy, their children Sela and Matthew; Arthur, (Beth) Lum, their children Joseph and James, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Services: Visitation is Fri., May 3, from 5-8 p.m. at Immanuel UCC, 221 Church St., Ferguson, MO, and on Sat., 9:30-10:30 a.m. Funeral at 10:30 a.m., Valhalla Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Immanuel UCC. www.valhallafunerals.net
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 1, 2019