Or Copy this URL to Share

Lyons, John "Jack" 86, passed April 21, 2020 at his home in Sullivan, MO. Jack attended Catholic grade school and high school. He served his country in the United States Marines as a buck sergeant for three years. Beloved husband of Carolyn (Meston) Lyons, daughter, Kelly (Mark) Woodring, grandson, Mark Woodring II, brothers, Mike (Alice) Lyons, Russell Lyons. Preceded by parents, John M. and Lilliam (Kinney) Lyons and son, Kirk Lyons. Private services. Inurnment in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Jack's honor to St. Jude Research Hospital. Arrangements by Eaton Funeral Home, Sullivan, MO.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store