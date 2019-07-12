Ball, John M. On Sunday, July 7th, 2019, John M. Ball, his wife of 68 years Peg (Ivester) at his side, eased beyond his 95- year-old body to reunite with those that have gone before, including his mother, Beulah Short (Bennett), sister Jean Collins (Mann), and many family and friends. John spent his young years in Centerville, Annapolis and with family on Goose Creek. During WWII, John saw combat aboard a Navy destroyer, the USS Farenholt. As a civilian, he was a skilled machinist, once commissioned by our space program to make an extremely precision part that may have helped carry an astronaut into outer space. Loving father to Jeff (Karen), Kim (Tom), grandfather to John (Jessi), Chad (Chelsey), Emily (Joey), and Jeff (Aliki), greatgrandfather to Hunter, Ryan, Emma, Lily, Lucas and Ava, beloved brother-in-law and uncle, he touched all our lives in his own way and will be forever carried in our hearts.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from July 12 to July 14, 2019