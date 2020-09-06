Grandpa John was the most kind, genuine, caring, selfless person I have ever met. I aspire to be as kind and selfless as he was. I can’t imagine what my life so far would have been like without him in it. He was a part of so many of the best memories I have: camping trips, sledding, Christmas traditions, vacations, playing store in grandma’s pantry, riding around in the wheel barrow to feed the birds, fancy dinners, and many more. When we were little, I remember getting upset when my sister Eryn got sick and had to go home from school because that meant she got to spend the whole day with grandpa taking care of her. Not only has he impacted my life and every one of my family members lives but I know that he has impacted many of my closest friends’ lives by showering them with love and kindness. I am so incredibly blessed to be his granddaughter!
I love you grandpa.
Lindsay Bass
Grandchild