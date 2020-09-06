My grandpa was truly one of a kind. There were many things he taught me from a young age, but the most important one being that it’s okay to eat chocolate for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. He was also one of the most selfless people I have ever met. Wether it was him offering someone his last piece of his favorite dessert or package of Milano cookies, you were never leaving the house empty handed of short of love. Each year In October we would go camping for GRANDMAS birthday and yet grandpa would put together a treasure hunt for all the grandkids and buy us little gifts. I’ll never forget all the memories that came from those trips. Saying we were lucky to have him as a grandpa is truly an understatement; we were blessed! I also have to mention the undeniable love between him and grandma is something that will never cease to amaze me. I really wish that grandpas never died ❤

Marissa Wilson

Grandchild