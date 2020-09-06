1/
John M. Scheitlin
1941 - 2020
Scheitlin, John M.

79, August 31, 2020.

For more info see Schrader.com.




Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Home And Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO 63011
636-227-5511
Memories & Condolences

View Printed Guest Book
16 entries
September 5, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Cynthia Kessel
September 4, 2020
So sorry for your loss. John was so kind and always had a smile on his face. Hugs to you all!
Jodi Musterman
Family
September 3, 2020
September 3, 2020
Such a sweet and kind-hearted man who always had a smile on his face. Whenever I would join Eryn and Lindsay at their grandparents’ house, I always felt welcomed. It was easy to see why they talked so highly of him. He will be greatly missed.
Jenn Cook
September 3, 2020
Grandpa John was the most kind, genuine, caring, selfless person I have ever met. I aspire to be as kind and selfless as he was. I can’t imagine what my life so far would have been like without him in it. He was a part of so many of the best memories I have: camping trips, sledding, Christmas traditions, vacations, playing store in grandma’s pantry, riding around in the wheel barrow to feed the birds, fancy dinners, and many more. When we were little, I remember getting upset when my sister Eryn got sick and had to go home from school because that meant she got to spend the whole day with grandpa taking care of her. Not only has he impacted my life and every one of my family members lives but I know that he has impacted many of my closest friends’ lives by showering them with love and kindness. I am so incredibly blessed to be his granddaughter!

I love you grandpa.
Lindsay Bass
Grandchild
September 3, 2020
I can’t believe the best man I have ever known is gone.
I keep expecting him to walk around the corner with a bag of Milano’s in his hand.
I got to thinking about my grandpa, and the way he could make anyone feel special. I thought about how much of an impact he had- whether on people who knew him personally, those who’ve only met him for 5 minutes, or even those who’ve only heard stories about him. And I thought it only fair to let them know that grandpa isn’t here anymore to welcome us with a warm smile and a pantry full of chocolate. I hope someday to be loved the way my grandpa loved my grandma. He was a one of a kind man, and theirs is- and will always be- a one of a kind love.
Love you a bushel, a peck, and a hug around the neck Grandpa.
Eryn Bass
Family
September 3, 2020
Unfortunately I never got a chance to meet John, but I've heard wonderful things about him from his step-daughter Laura. I'm sorry we never got to play pinochle. My condolences to his friends and family. May he rest in peace and live on in the hearts of many.
Janet kronick
September 3, 2020
His smile filled those around him with love and laughter.
Family
September 3, 2020
Chocolate chip cookies were his favorite!
Family
September 3, 2020
Kindest most loving person I have ever known. He spread his love so freely it brings us peace to know he will live on forever in the hearts of the many, many people he met throughout his life!
Family
September 2, 2020
My grandpa was truly one of a kind. There were many things he taught me from a young age, but the most important one being that it’s okay to eat chocolate for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. He was also one of the most selfless people I have ever met. Wether it was him offering someone his last piece of his favorite dessert or package of Milano cookies, you were never leaving the house empty handed of short of love. Each year In October we would go camping for GRANDMAS birthday and yet grandpa would put together a treasure hunt for all the grandkids and buy us little gifts. I’ll never forget all the memories that came from those trips. Saying we were lucky to have him as a grandpa is truly an understatement; we were blessed! I also have to mention the undeniable love between him and grandma is something that will never cease to amaze me. I really wish that grandpas never died ❤
Marissa Wilson
Grandchild
September 2, 2020
Uncle John you will be greatly missed. You were the fun uncle that (along with our Dad) played wiffle ball with the kids, taught us to play poker, played the piano in the basement while we roller skated and other fun things. My childhood is full of fun memories... and I was lucky enough to work with you at McDonnell Douglas/IBM as an adult. I remember running into you in the cafeteria often - you'd always have a salad and a cookie :) Rest in peace dear uncle, you left a wonderful legacy and will never be forgotten.
Julie Baucom
Family
September 2, 2020
Julie Baucom
Family
September 2, 2020
Thoughts, prayers and hugs to the family and friends left behind. Your always upbeat positive attitude, generous nature will be missed. Save me some M& M’s Mr. M & M man!!
Laurie Dobbs
Friend
September 2, 2020
John was such a wonderful man to be around. He was always full of life and such a kind and genuine person who cared about everyone. We are so sad to hear he has passed. We hope that he’s enjoying a wonderful life in heaven full of peace, comfort, lots of goodies for him to eat, drink and enjoy. Jane, we pray you find peace. We are so sorry to hear about your loss. ❤ God bless.
Corinne Scheitlin
Family
September 2, 2020
A dear cousin and great friend. Genuinely caring person with an infectious smile and love of life. A pleasure and joy to be around. John is loved by all and will be dearly missed by all.
Bill Scheitlin
Family
