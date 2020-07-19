Sokup, John M.

entered into rest on Monday, July 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Sharon L. Sokup (nee Reimers) for 57 years; loving father of Laura (Chris) Hohnstrater and John Sokup; cherished grandpa of Paige (Eric) Jones and Sean Hohnstrater.

John was a proud veteran who served in the U.S. Air Force as a decoder. He was a member of Oakville Elks Lodge #2726 and previously held multiple offices with the Mehlville Lions Club.

Services: A private memorial service will be held at St. Paul's UCC-Oakville on July 21 at 9:30 followed by interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with full military honors. Services will be shared live through Zoom. Please email jms3memorial@gmail.com for details. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Paul's UCC are appreciated (5508 Telegraph Road, St. Louis, MO 63128).