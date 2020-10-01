1/1
John Mackey
Mackey, John

Departed from home, three months shy of his 90th BD. Inaugural recipient of the distinguished McDonnel Douglas Fellow Award for his contributions to flight simulation. Celebrated and mourned by his beloved wife Jacqueline "Jacque" Wuertenberg, children Christine (Jim Ross), Steven (Paula), step-daughter Sam, grandchildren Travis, Austin, Marin, former wife Maureen Whitsett and niece Ann Wells.

Services: On 10/11/20 from 2-5, family and friends will gather with social distance and masks required, in the garden at 21 Princeton Ave. 63130. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a local food bank and commit random acts of kindness.



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 1, 2020.
