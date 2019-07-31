Casey, John Madison July 28, 2019, aged 89. Beloved husband of Nancy Sue Casey (nee Rust), father of Mark Everett Casey and father-in-law of Ann M. Mangelsdorf. Beloved grandfather to Jessica Ann Winkler (nee Casey), Michael Winkler and great-grandfather to Alice Rose Winkler and Harrison Blackstone Winkler. Beloved brother-in-law to Janie E. Minor (nee Rust), Howard Minor, late Jeanne (nee Rust) and Roger Giboney. Brother to Durward Brandt (dec), Don Jackson Casey (dec) and Irene Underwood (nee Casey). Beloved uncle to John R. Giboney, Craig R. Giboney (dec), Terry George (Minor) Lance George, Bryan Minor, Wendy Brandt, and Barbara Brandt. Dear friend of Ron and Fran Schlapprizzi, Mary and Ed Martel, Penny and Phil Karst, Patty and Steve Schoenbach. Father John loved music, books and had a fulfilling, 34 year career as an English teacher at Webster Groves High School. Services: Visitation Friday August 2 at 10:00AM at Jay B. Smith Funeral Home in Maplewood. Services to follow at 11:30AM . Interment 1:00PM at Jefferson Barracks.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 31, 2019