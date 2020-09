McGuire, John "Pat"

91, passed away on August 26th. He is survived by his 4 children, Kevin (Sharon), Jim (Erin), Janet (Tim), Colleen (Rich), his 17 grandchildren, his 5 great-grandsons, his sister Dolores Chiecsek, and will be greatly missed by many.

Services: Visitation will be held on September 14th from 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons South County, 4830 Lemay Ferry Road. Private burial at Jefferson Barracks will follow.

