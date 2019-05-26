McIntosh, John John Wallace McIntosh, 83, of Kirkwood, MO left our earthly plane peacefully on May 12, 2019. He was born to John and Evelyn McIntosh in Gainesville, TX in 1935. He shared a lifelong love of learning and the outdoors with his wife of 51 years, Dr. Helen McIntosh. John taught algebra and calculus in the St. Louis Community College system, and challenged his students to do their best. He loved athletics and played softball into his 70's. He was most at peace in the woods and meadows of farmland and natural areas. The family extends heartfelt thanks to the caring staff at The Quarters of Des Peres. Services: A Memorial Service is planned for Fall of 2019, and will be announced through Kriegshauser Brothers. (www.k-brothers.com)
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 26, 2019