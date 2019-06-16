|
|
McManemy, John Jack Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Loving husband of Helen McManemy (nee Modrusic); loving father of Kerry and Dan (Laura) McManemy; loving grandfather of Meriel and Anna; our dear brother-brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many. Jack was a bottler at Anheuser-Busch for 35 years and served his country in the United States Army from 1955 to 1957. He enjoyed family, fishing, softball and yard work. Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Wednesday, June 19, 9:30 a.m. for 10 a.m. Mass at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Heartland Hospice or Masses preferred. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 16, 2019