On Sunday, February 2, 2020, John Michael Cichelero passed away at the age of 60. John was the beloved and cherished husband of Suzanne Graner Cichelero and devoted father of Jacob and Anna. John was the son of the late John D. Cichelero and Carol Cichelero-Baranowski (Rich) and son-in-law of Richard and Ann Graner. John is the dear brother of Joseph (Rhonda) Cichelero and brother-in-law of Kristine (Kevin) Dieckmann and Karen (Alan) Weber and dear uncle of Angela, Meghan and Victoria Cichelero, Andrew and Nathan Dieckmann, and Rachel and Sarah Weber.

John was born in St Louis, Missouri on March 26, 1959. He graduated from Mehlville High School, Southeast Missouri State University, and St. Louis University Law School. John worked as an attorney in private practice. He was active in the Incarnate Word Catholic Church and spent time volunteering with World Pediatric Project.

John enjoyed spending time with his family. He traveled throughout his life, starting with a backpack trip throughout Europe in his early twenties. As a father he loved taking his children on trips, including Italy, London, Guatemala and various sites in the United States. John was very involved with Jacob and Anna's activities, including sporting events, recitals and Boy Scouts.

Services: Visitation will be Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Boulevard, Saint Louis, Missouri 63141. A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Incarnate Word Catholic Church, 13416 Olive Boulevard, Chesterfield, Missouri 63017. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to World Pediatric Project, Saint Louis Priory School or Visitation Academy.

