John Michael Kelleher
1931 - 2020
Kelleher, John Michael died peacefully on April 19, 2020 at Maplewood Health Care. He was born in Baltimore, MD in 1931 and grew up in Homeland. He was the son of John Peter and Dolores Kelleher of Scranton, PA and brother to Jayne, Margaret and Dolores, all of whom predeceased him. He graduated from Loyola High School and College in Baltimore and Georgetown Law School in 1959, after having served for three and a half years in the US Navy as a Lieutenant JG on the destroyer USS Lowry. He practiced law with Pan American Airways in New York and then with C&P Telephone Company in Washington, Baltimore and Philadelphia, where he put together a legal department for Bell Atlantic, the new regional telephone company that emerged after the break-up of AT&T. His last several years were spent battling Alzheimer's. May he now rest in peace. He is survived by his beloved family: Caroline (nee Swetnam) his wife of sixty one years; children Catherine, Anne (Nick Hoogstraten), Daniel, Theresa (Samuel Crowl) and Thomas (Meighan); ten grandchildren -- Sierra, Lyndsey, Kevin, Christopher, MacKenna, Peter, Aidan, Audrey, Kaitlin and Emerson -- and many nieces and nephews. Interment will be private at New Cathedral Cemetery, Baltimore, MD. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at St. Jane Frances de Chantal in Bethesda, MD. Arrangements have been entrusted to Robert A. Pumphrey Funeral Home, Bethesda-Chevy Chase, MD.

Published in Post - Dispatch on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time.
Funeral services provided by
Pumphrey's Bethesda-Chevy Chase Funeral Home
7557 Wisconsin Ave.
Bethesda, MD 20814-3501
(301) 652-2200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 entry
My deepest sympathy to the family of John Kelleher. May you be comforted in knowing that our Heavenly Father cares for you. He will give you strength and courage to cope with your grief.
Psalm 94:17-19
N. S.
