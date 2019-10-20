Rooney, John Michael "Jack"

baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Saturday, October 19, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Josephine A. Rooney (nee Gallotta). Dearest father of Barbara (Brad) Ottwell, John Rooney Jr., Carol (Bob) Smith and Robert Rooney. Dear grandfather of Lindsay (Jeff), Kyle (Sara), Quinn (Liz), Nicole, Andrea, Jack, Jennifer (Keith), Kristen (Shawn), Sydnie, Sadie and Tate. Great grandfather of Josephine "Josie", Elizabeth "Ella", Barrett, Genevieve, George, William and Brooks.

Jack retired from Western Electric after 35 years of service and was a member of The Knights of Columbus. Jack was an avid sports fan with a special love for the New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals. Jack's family would like to thank The Fountains of West County Assisted Living for their outstanding care, compassion and love for Jack over the past 18 months.

Services: Memorial Mass at St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, Ellisville, Tuesday, 11:00 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Fountains of West County Assisted Living. Visitation at church 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.